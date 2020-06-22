WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg School Division has announced it will be reducing its management staff by 15 per cent to meet a provincial directive that will reallocate the savings to student programs.

On Monday, the school division said its board of trustees made the reductions in accordance with a mandate from the province directing the 15 per cent cut to management levels in what it called a ' top-heavy public sector.'

The WSD said the funds from the reduced staff will be reallocated to student programs, saying this includes "enhancing WSD’s current work placement safety and health programming."

The school division said this program helps to prepare students to enter the workforce. Thee enhancements to the program will include staff and student training, strengthening relationships with employers, completing initial workplace assessments, and ensuring safety and health standards for all work placement programs.

In a statement, the school division said three positions have been cut, totalling $439,275 in annual salary savings.

The division said 100 per cent of this will go towards the student programs.

The school division will now operate with a chief superintendent/CEO, two superintendents of education and five directors of education who will oversee the division's 79 schools and nearly 33,000 students.

The WSD said another management position in WSD's Building Department has also been removed.

“As a division with one of the lowest overall administrative costs in the province, Winnipeg School Division continues to meet its strategic priorities for fiscal management while meeting the diverse needs of students in our division,” Chris Broughton, Chair of the WSD Board of Trustees, said in a news release.

“Reducing management staff to achieve the Province’s objective presents us with many challenges, but our focus and priority is to provide excellent education and opportunities for the young people who rely on our schools and educators to help them create their own futures.”