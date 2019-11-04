The Winnipeg School Division clinical support service is responding to the recent wave of violence in the city by providing support in schools where needed.

During the last week of October, a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed – and an infant was hit during a North End Winnipeg shooting.

A spokesperson for WSD told CTV News in an email that a notice was sent home with parents in the core area where there could be a large impact from those events – to remind parents that if their child needs support, to contact the school office and it will be provided.

They also said that they have reminded their staff that the school division has an employee assistance plan and the Manitoba Teachers Society has the same thing.

“We’ll monitor students in all of Winnipeg School Division, and respond with additional supports if required,” they said.

Clinical Support Services provides clinical level counselling and support, supplementing the guidance counselling in schools.