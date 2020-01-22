WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg School Division is hosting a panel discussion Wednesday evening focussed on how to support transgender and gender-diverse youth.

Fiona England, the WSD healthy minds specialist, said this event is an opportunity for everyone to get information, which important because it helps get rid of the stigma surrounding transgender, gender-diverse and mental health issues.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone to learn, for everyone to get information, to reduce and get rid of the stigma that surrounds these issues and for people to really feel not alone, to break that isolation,” England said.

The event will feature a panel discussion and question-and-answer session. Experts include a child and adolescent psychologist, school equity and inclusion coordinator, and parents of young adults who are transgender. There will also be a resource fair with a number of agencies showcasing the support they often give to children, youth and families.

“We really want to be able to provide an opportunity for everyone to come, to know that they’re not alone, to be able to see all the different awesome agencies that we have in Winnipeg and Manitoba,” she said.

England said one thing parents should know is that their kids just want them to understand,

“I think the one thing that parents really need to know and to hear is that their children and youth need them and they need to be supported by them.”

The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Prince Charles Education Resource Centre, Room A. It’s open to everybody, though there’s limited space left.