Winnipeg police chief to retire next year; board searching for new chief

Chief Danny Smyth plans to retire from the Winnipeg Police Service on Sept. 3, 2024.

The Winnipeg Police Board announced the news in a statement on Friday, saying it has formed a committee to help select the next chief.

Smyth has served as chief of Winnipeg police since 2016. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that late last year Smyth faced calls for his resignation after he announced police would not search a landfill for the remains of the victims of alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki.

“[Smyth] is a valued and respected leader in Canadian policing,” the police board said.

“The Winnipeg Police Board would like to extend their congratulations to Chief Smyth on his pending retirement and thank him for over 37 years of public service and care for the community.”

Going forward, the Winnipeg Police Board will be launching a procurement process to retain an independent firm to help select the next chief of police. The board will host consultations with the community, stakeholders, and members of the police service to allow them to provide their thoughts.

The board encourages Winnipeggers to provide feedback on necessary characteristics, leadership qualities, and management skills for the position through an online contact page or via email at wpb@winnipeg.ca.

“The Winnipeg Police Board is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” said board chair Coun. Markus Chambers.

“We are seeking a dynamic and experienced leader to join us in upholding the needs, values, and expectations of Winnipeg residents and to inspire our dedicated team of law enforcement professionals to continue to innovate and create partnerships with the community.”

The police board will accept delegations at its meeting on March 8, 2024, and written comments until March 15, 2024.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.