

CTV Winnipeg





Things are looking up for Winnipeg’s healthcare system, as emergency department wait times are on their way down.

New data released from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows that between April 2017 and March 2018, nine out of ten people in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority were seen for an initial assessment within 4.4 hours in the ER. This is a 13.7 per cent improvement from the previous fiscal year where nine out of ten patients were seen within 5.1 hours.

Though this signifies an improvement, it’s still below the national average of 3.2 hours.

“This data shows emergency wait times in Winnipeg are not only at the lowest point in at least the past eight years, but that we are on the right path to ensuring Winnipeg will soon no longer have some of the longest emergency wait times in Canada,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen in a news release.

The numbers also demonstrate that the WRHA is taking major strides when it comes to the amount of time people are spending in emergency departments.

In 2017-18, nine out of ten people who required hospital admission waited 32.6 hours in an emergency department. This is not only a 25 per cent improvement from the year before, when the stay was 43.5 hours, but it’s above the national average of 33.1 hours.

Though it’s pleased with the progress, the WRHA says there is still work that needs to be done.

"While we’ve had improvement in the wait time in the emergency department, we’ve seen that go down to 4.4 hours for nine out of ten people. The national average there is 3.2, so we still have work to do. And so that will be the greater area of focus for us over the coming months and year,” said Lori Lamont, chief operating officer for the WRHA.

All Winnipeg hospitals included in the report saw wait time improvement, but wait times at Concordia Hospital remain the longest in the city.