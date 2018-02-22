

CTV Winnipeg





Young Winnipeggers will have the chance to become mayor for a day.

“It will be a great opportunity for elected members to learn from our kids who can sometimes say the darndest things and are rarely shy about what they think and feel. I hope kids across Winnipeg can find time to share what they think it means to be Mayor, and if given a chance what they would do to make Winnipeg an even greater city,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

Children between the ages of eight and twelve who want to apply for the job are asked to explain what they think mayors do, what they would do to make Winnipeg a better place to live and why.

Applicants can film or write their answers to why they should be mayor of Winnipeg. All submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges, who will select one applicant to become Winnipeg’s first Kid Mayor.

The winner will have an opportunity to pitch city councillors on their idea to make Winnipeg an even better place to live, cut a ribbon or two with Mayor Bowman, and host their own press conference.

“Being mayor is an incredible responsibility and it carries with it very high expectations,” said Mayor Bowman. “It’s my hope this initiative will underscore the importance of the Office of Mayor for both kids and parents, but do so in a way that’s also fun and educational.”

All Applicants are required to have permission from a parent or legal guardian to apply. All applicants have until Tuesday, April 3, 2018, to apply online at www.mayorbowman.ca.