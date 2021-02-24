WINNIPEG -- Emergency crews responded to a third natural gas leak in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Just after 7:40 p.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service went to the 400 block of Winchester Street due to reports that the area smelled of gas.

Crews from Manitoba Hydro also went to the scene and found high levels of natural gas in the sewer line, and worked to lessen the risk to the public.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service helped people to evacuate from nearby homes, while others were able to safely shelter in place. No one was hurt.

A spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro told CTV News Winnipeg that crews were opening sewer covers to vent the gas, and digging to find the source of the gas leak.

Traffic was blocked on Winchester Street between Silver and Ness Avenues.

CTV News Winnipeg reported two other natural gas leaks on Tuesday, one in the area of King Edward Street and Alexander Avenue, and another on Rathgar Avenue.

The City of Winnipeg reminds residents that signs of a natural gas leak include the smell of rotten eggs, bubbles in a ditch or waterway, dirt being blown into the air, patches of dead or discoloured vegetation, and a hissing noise.

If someone suspects a natural gas leak, even if it is minor, they should leave the area and call 911.

The city notes that natural gas is flammable, and that people should ensure they have a home escape plan that all household members know about.

This is a developing story. More details to come.