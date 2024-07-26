Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six figure water bill.
Dorothy Martin's normal water bill is around $118. The Charleswood senior and her son Tim, couldn’t believe the amount she was hosed for this week.
"I was absolutely shocked to see such an outrageous amount for a bill," said Tim Martin.
Dorothy has preauthorized payments taken from her bank account for her water bill. On Wednesday, Tim Martin received an email, alerting him his mom's bank account had been massively overdrawn.
"My first thought was that this was some sort of phishing scam," he said.
But he decided to check it out anyway. He soon discovered his mom's account was overdrawn because of a water bill from the City of Winnipeg for $146,273.35.
Dorothy Martin's account was overdrawn more than $146,000 due to a City of Winnipeg water bill. Uploaded July 26, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)
"This represents over 250 years worth of water billing,” Tim said. “It's over 1,000 times greater than her ordinary bill."
On top of this, Tim said his mom is getting hit with a $30 NSF fee from the water and waste department. He suspects his mom may have simply made an error when submitting her last meter reading.
Still, he questions why no red flags went up on the city's end to prevent such a large amount from being withdrawn.
"In what kind of scenario would anyone expect the processing of a bill of $146,000 on a personal account not to go NSF," said Tim.
In a statement, a City of Winnipeg spokesperson said measures are in place for situations like this.
"We contact a customer by phone and mail if their bill seems larger than their previous consumption history would suggest, prior to billing the account," the spokesperson said. "A larger than expected bill could be indicative of a water leak or simply an error with a supplied meter reading. This is why it is important for customers to know how to read their water meter and submit accurate readings regularly."
New technology may prevent this kind of sticker shock in the future. The city is moving towards smart meters which could alert homeowners about problems long before bill time and eliminate estimates and home readings.
“That sounds like a terrific advancement in the system because we all know we're human, we're prone to error,” Tim said.
It’s unclear what will happen with the bill, but Tim tells CTV News the bank has reversed the charge on that end.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Turpel-Lafond won't sue CBC over Cree heritage report that took 'heavy toll': lawyer
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Health Canada warns some naloxone kits contain false instructions
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
Paris dazzles with a rainy Olympics opening ceremony on the Seine River
Celebrating its reputation as a cradle of revolution, Paris kicked off its first Summer Olympics in a century on Friday with a rain-soaked, rule-breaking opening ceremony studded with stars and fantasy along the Seine River.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. man dead after collision involving truck and train
A 63-year-old man from Cowessess First Nation has died following a collision involving a truck and a train on Range Road 2060 in the RM of Elcapo.
-
Hot and dry week in Sask. leads to decline of crop conditions
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
-
Regina's Wascana Pool closed due to mechanical issues
Regina’s Wascana’s Pool has been closed due to mechanical issues since Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
How a Sask. city changed the way the Crime Severity Index is reported
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed in string of attacks sparks ‘concern’ from Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s taking bear spray attacks seriously after a string of incidents, one including a 7-year-old boy, earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
-
Connor McDavid getting married this weekend. Here's everything we know about the big day
McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.
-
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Calgary
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before Jasper can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
-
'Best place to come and watch': Olympic FanFest takes over downtown Calgary
Stephen Avenue has transformed into a central hub for Olympic fans to unite and support Team Canada at the 2024 Paris Games.
-
In case of emergency: how to prepare for extreme weather evacuations
The Jasper fire situation is an example of just how quickly a weather event can turn into a disaster — and a good reminder to all Canadians about preparation.
Toronto
-
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Peel police say.
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Toronto Zoo shares what led to 2-year-old giraffe’s death
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones dies at 54 after battle with ALS
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
-
Family farm near Christie Lake destroyed by Perth, Ont. tornado
A family in the community of Tay Valley is picking up the pieces of their barn after it was destroyed by Wednesday's tornado near Perth, Ont.
-
Community members in Cornwall, Ont. want 60 more days for asylum seekers to find housing
Community agencies in Cornwall, Ont. are asking the federal government to give asylum seekers more time to find housing, after Immigration, Refugees & Citizenship Canada (IRCC) decided not to renew its contract with the Dev Hotel.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
-
Montrealer living in Jasper hopes home will be spared from fire
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be spared.
-
Environmental activists target Montreal airport for third consecutive day
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Fire burns on roof of NB Power’s natural-gas fired plant in Saint John
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Surrey, RCMP say
A man is dead after being struck by a train in Surrey Friday morning, according to local Mounties.
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
Property management company's licence suspended, accounts frozen in 'urgent' BCFSA order
The B.C. Financial Services Authority has frozen a property management company's trust accounts and suspended its licence after what the regulator calls "repeated failures to provide compliant financial records."
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
-
B.C. port employers say foremen's union plans industry-wide strike vote
The BC Maritime Employers Association says it has been told by a lawyer for the foremen's union that an industry-wide strike vote will take place in coming weeks.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Barrie
-
Teen airlifted after car flipped upside down with 2 passengers inside
A 19-year-old driver was airlifted to a trauma center after a crash left one vehicle overturned with two passengers trapped inside.
-
Second person charged in connection to the death of 25-year-old man in Meaford
A second person has been charged in connection to the death of a 25-year-old man in Meaford more than four years ago.
-
Controversy continues in Wasaga Beach after beachgoers defecating in sand
While Wasaga Beach is known for being the longest freshwater beach in the world, it has been talked about for a different reason in recent weeks, as reports have surfaced of beachgoers defecating in the sand.
Kitchener
-
Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
-
Health Canada warns some naloxone kits contain false instructions
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
-
Pierre Poilievre talks international students and safe drug supply at Kitchener stop
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre toured a Kitchener tech hub on Friday, where he spoke to CTV News Kitchener about his key campaign messages.
London
-
'My ties to this community are done': Jewish London member reacts to being evicted from Jewish Community Centre
Darlene Zaifman-Gustlis was denied entry to an event for Pierre Poiliere at the London Jewish Community Centre.
-
Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
-
The story behind the Eiffel Tower sculpture inside CF Masonville Place
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.