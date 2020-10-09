WINNIPEG -- Residents at a Winnipeg seniors’ complex were forced to evacuate Friday morning due to a gas leak in the area.

According to a spokesperson from Manitoba Hydro, around 9 a.m. the Crown corporation was notified that a contractor working on Ward Avenue damaged an underground gas line, causing natural gas to leak into the sewer.

A nearby seniors’ complex was evacuated out of caution.

The spokesperson added the gas was shut off just before 10 a.m. and repairs to the damaged gas line are underway.

The sewer and seniors’ complex are being vented.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Ward Avenue is closed from Dakota to John Forsyth Streets in both directions.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.