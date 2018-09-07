Kory Pomanski looks after his car by carefully navigating Winnipeg streets.

“I try to avoid all the bad roads,” said Pomanski.

He said there's still too many of those bad roads out there.

“Full of potholes, all of them have band aid fixes, they have patches and over time those patches come out,” said Pomanski.

The city is now in line to get an extra $100 million from the federal government to fix regional streets like Portage Avenue and Pembina Highway over five years.

"This is a $100 million win for Winnipeg," said Mayor Brian Bowman.

But it's nowhere near the full amount desired by the mayor. In July 2017, city council approved an ask of $182 million dollars. The Pallister government had to sign off on the request which was revised to $170 million.

The province said it has its own infrastructure plans for the rest of the federal amount.

"We've delivered on our commitment to ensure that the number one priority for infrastructure for Manitobans, Winnipeggers in particular today, are being met,” said municipal relations minister Jeff Wharton.

Bowman said the money will go a long way for that number one priority.

"If you're asking me would I prefer more, the short answer is of course, who wouldn’t want more from the federal government," said Bowman.

While the mayor was smiling over a partial windfall of infrastructure cash, one of his rivals for mayor outlined her number one road priority Friday: a $400 million project.

"Building the Chief Peguis west extension is long overdue,” said Jenny Motkaluk.

If elected Motkaluk said she would fast track the extension of Chief Peguis Trail from Main Street to Route 90. The mayoral candidate said Chief Peguis is a strategic driver for jobs and future city revenue.

“It is a critical part of an infrastructure that we need in Winnipeg to grow our economy and it's time we put it at the top of the list,” said Motkaluk.

To coincide with the project, Motkaluk is also pledging to extend water and sewer services to Winnipeg’s portion of Centreport.

Like some of Winnipeg's streets, Pomanski is torn on the Chief Peguis pledge.

“I like it, I travel in that area all the time, but I think their money should be spent again on fixing these roads.”