Staff at Main Street Project hope their newest hire will allow more people to access addictions treatment quickly.

Previously, the Winnipeg shelter didn’t have a medical practitioner on site and people who wanted to go into detox had to go elsewhere for a medical form.

Tahl East, the director of detoxification and stabilization said that puts vulnerable people at risk of falling back into their addiction.

But now that MSP hired a nurse, there are fewer barriers to support.

“Should someone now present at detox and say ‘I’m ready,’ we no longer have to turn them away,” East said.

That nurse is Kristy Riley. She said her work at MSP is more than a job.

“If I can help break down some of those barriers and get people into programs and services that they need in order to get onto that road of recovery, that’s more than just a job at the end of the day,” Riley said.

MSP staff said they expect to see more people coming through the doors once word spreads.