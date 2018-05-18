

CTV Winnipeg





A commission that looks at Manitoba’s electoral ridings is suggesting that one constituency be added to Winnipeg.

Manitoba’s Electoral Divisions Boundaries Commission has released a report proposing changes to the province’s electoral map. By law, the 57 divisions are reviewed every 10 years.

The commission used Statistics Canada’s 2016 census to determine its recommendations. It examined the province’s population shifts, communities, geography, projected population, municipal boundaries and Indigenous communities.

The report said the rate of population growth in Winnipeg is much higher than areas outside of the city. It suggested adding one electoral riding to Winnipeg for a total of 32 and then removing an electoral riding from outside of Winnipeg for a total of 25.

The report also recommended bringing together Dauphin and Swan River to form the Dauphin-Swan River division, and combining Flin Flon and The Pas into one riding.

The entire report can be read on the commission’s website.