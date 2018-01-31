

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg sign on the grounds of The Forks was lit up in light blue Wednesday to mark Bell Let’s Talk Day.

“We know that on the average week, that we have 500,000 Canadians that miss work due to mental health issues, and many of those individuals and Canadians are right here in Winnipeg,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “And so we’ve lit the sign today, the Winnipeg sign is in the blue Bell Let’s Talk colours, because we want to get the message out that these conversations are needed and are happening in the city of Winnipeg.”

Bowman said stigma still exists around issues of mental health, but “this initiative and others that occur throughout the year are so important because it is becoming less taboo for individuals to openly talk about mental health challenges and mental health issues.”

“There are medical issues that need to be dealt with and need and deserve the same degree of respect and compassion that other ailments have,” Bowman said.

Bowman was among many Manitobans and Winnipeggers who tweeted with the Bell Let’s Talk hashtag.

The Winnipeg sign is blue today in support of @Bell_LetsTalk. @Bell will donate 5 cents towards mental health initiatives for each use of the #BellLetsTalk hashtag today! pic.twitter.com/FByEodAIeg — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) January 31, 2018

Come visit the Susan A. Thompson building at City Hall today to sign the #BellLetsTalk banner, which we’ll display on the Council Chamber balcony beginning tomorrow so we can keep the conversation going. pic.twitter.com/rG9RUBZGC2 — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) January 31, 2018

We can't end the stigma in just one day, but we can start the conversation so that one day, no one suffers in silence. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/4mX3BRzv2X — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 31, 2018

Health is health. Physical and mental are equally important. Anxiety and depression are nothing to be ashamed of and nobody should feel alone. Thank you #BellLetsTalk for your campaign to raise awareness. It's working. End the silence. — G & K Electric Inc (@GandKElectric) January 31, 2018

If I get this RTed 1000 times today I will make a donation of $250 to @MoodDisordersMB for #BellLetsTalk day — Cory Papineau (@Iam_Canadian) January 31, 2018

#BellLetsTalk with @Copp94.



For every retweet and tweet using the hashtag #BellLetsTalk, Bell will donate 5¢ towards mental health initiatives.#HockeyTalks pic.twitter.com/6bAYj5W7oh — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 31, 2018

I took antidepressants for six months during my divorce. I no longer take them.



When I renegotiated my mortgage, the insurance provider wouldn’t insure me against loss of income due to mental illness.



We need to remove the consequences of seeking treatment #BellLetsTalk — Matt TenBruggencate (@tenbruggencate) January 31, 2018

Anxiety and depression are as much a part of me as the color of my eyes and the sound of my voice. I'm medicated and, for the most part, have it under control. There are still some days I can't get out of bed, or I'm too scared to leave my apartment. Other days, I'm fine. — FerFer (@JennArndt) January 31, 2018

You matter. No matter what that voice inside you is saying, you matter. #BellLetsTalk and if you need a reminder that you matter, DM me. — Lisa W (@MsBehavior) January 31, 2018

Depression, anxiety, self loathing, body shaming, sleepless nights cause I can’t find the off switch. This is for me cause it’s okay to not be okay #BellLetsTalk — Noelle (@NoelleCat) January 31, 2018

You don’t have to struggle alone – help is available. See https://t.co/lvOv3yHX1N for resources in Manitoba. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/IN94pRGsfK — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) January 31, 2018

For more information about joining the conversation, raising money for mental health initiatives or finding resources, visit the Bell Let’s Talk website.