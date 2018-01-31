The Winnipeg sign on the grounds of The Forks was lit up in light blue Wednesday to mark Bell Let’s Talk Day.

“We know that on the average week, that we have 500,000 Canadians that miss work due to mental health issues, and many of those individuals and Canadians are right here in Winnipeg,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “And so we’ve lit the sign today, the Winnipeg sign is in the blue Bell Let’s Talk colours, because we want to get the message out that these conversations are needed and are happening in the city of Winnipeg.”

Bowman said stigma still exists around issues of mental health, but “this initiative and others that occur throughout the year are so important because it is becoming less taboo for individuals to openly talk about mental health challenges and mental health issues.”

“There are medical issues that need to be dealt with and need and deserve the same degree of respect and compassion that other ailments have,” Bowman said.

Bowman was among many Manitobans and Winnipeggers who tweeted with the Bell Let’s Talk hashtag.

For more information about joining the conversation, raising money for mental health initiatives or finding resources, visit the Bell Let’s Talk website.