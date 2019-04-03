

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man’s creation is helping keep hockey players safe, even at the highest level.

Dan Palsson, a Winnipeg entrepreneur, was inspired to create a skate protective product after taking a shot to his goalie mask.

The skate-guard technology is especially important because pucks can reach speeds of 160 kilometres per hour and can do a lot of damage.

Palsson’s solution is called Helskore Skate Armour.

The armour is made of therma-plastic and helps distribute the shock of taking a puck to the foot.

“It doesn’t negate all the pain. You're still going to get hit and it still hurts, but you’re not going to have a broken bone,” Palsson said.

Players are also encouraged to block shots, which puts them at risk of injury. Palsson’s invention is aimed at reducing that risk.

"They said we need skate protection, some foot protection. Over the last 10 or 12 years, the shots have gotten harder because of the composite sticks and everything else, so guys are literally breaking their feet,” Palsson said.

The skate armour is being used by about 130 players in the NHL at this point, and almost half of the Winnipeg Jets are on the list.

So far no one has suffered any serious injury or missed any game time while using the product.

"That’s is unbelievable. That just doesn’t happen. One of those knock on wood kind of things because eventually I’m sure we're going to hear something. The uptake right now amongst the players to the coaches to the general managers and the equipment managers and the therapists has been phenomenal,” Palsson said.

Palsson and his business partner Matthew Olson assemble the skate armour at the North Forge Lab in Winnipeg.

The armour is custom measured and fitted for each player.

“If we can turn an injury that could be career altering into an injury that's just maybe a couple missed games if not a missed game, I think that would be the big validation for me," Olson said.

Helskore Skate Armour is approved by the NHL and is being used by 22 teams in the league, as well as other professional hockey leagues like the AHL.

- With files from CTV's Jeremie Charron