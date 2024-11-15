Winnipeg skatepark marks first anniversary

A fully inclusive indoor skatepark in downtown Winnipeg is celebrating its first birthday.

Pitikwé Skatepark opened last fall at Portage Place. The Manitoba Skateboarding Commission, which formed in 2022 after a Winnipeg skatepark banned LGBTQ2s+ materials, created the space.

“We’re open to absolutely everyone,” said Mike Coffey, director of skateboard operations and education, in an interview with TV Morning Live on Friday.

“It’s very important to us that we are inclusive and include our community.”

Coffey said the skatepark maintains its inclusivity through its support of the downtown community, particularly its most vulnerable people.

He noted the facility offers free skateboards and equipment, as well as lessons for those who need it.

“They’re all welcome in our space,” he said.

To celebrate Pitikwé’s anniversary, the skatepark is hosting a free skate, BMX or scooter time from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Today’s very important. Today is our one-year anniversary,” Coffey said. “We’re really excited.”

Pitikwé will also be partnering with Festival du Voyageur and Falcon Ridge to create a snow skate space, which will be open to the public both weekends of the festival.

• With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.