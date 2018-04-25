Featured
Winnipeg snow removal costs could rise in 2019
Plow clearing snow from the streets of Winnipeg.
Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 2:01PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 25, 2018 3:55PM CST
Winnipeg could be shoveling out more money to improve snow clearing on bike and pedestrian paths.
A long awaited report said for the city to reprioritize snow removal on active transportation networks, an extra $933,000 for 2019 is required.
The annual price tag includes a $98,000 one-time cost for new equipment.
The report said winter has been a challenge, as citizens find many new routes are disconnected or not maintained.
The recommendations will be voted on at the city’s public works committee next week.