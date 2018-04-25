Winnipeg could be shoveling out more money to improve snow clearing on bike and pedestrian paths.

A long awaited report said for the city to reprioritize snow removal on active transportation networks, an extra $933,000 for 2019 is required.

The annual price tag includes a $98,000 one-time cost for new equipment.

The report said winter has been a challenge, as citizens find many new routes are disconnected or not maintained.

The recommendations will be voted on at the city’s public works committee next week.