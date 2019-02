CTV Winnipeg





A declared snow route parking ban is now in effect throughout Winnipeg following weekend snowfalls.

Parking on snow routes will be prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m. Tuesday. Vehicles parked on snow routes during the ban may receive a $100 ticket and be towed. No word yet on

Environment Canada has released preliminary snowfall estimates for southern Manitoba.

