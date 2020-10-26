WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg school is concerned after finding out a student who was at a party has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents from Maples Collegiate, the school confirmed a student tested positive for the virus.

The letter, obtained by CTV News, also details how the student attended a party on the weekend.

"This is the type of behaviour that can lead to very negative consequences for our entire community and we must work together to keep each other safe," reads the letter.

The school said anyone who attended the party needs to self-isolate and get tested.

Brian O'Leary, superintendent of Seven Oaks School Division, confirmed the letter in an email to CTV News.

"We became aware that a student tested positive and attended a party on the weekend," he said, "[We are] trying to do our part to communicate safe behaviour."

Maples Collegiate said the risk at school is minimal and safety measures remain in place.

The letter comes as Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, held a news conference on Monday telling Manitobans more needs to be done when it comes to curbing the spread of the virus.

Roussin said Manitobans must limit close contacts and not plan events like Halloween parties.

"One, it's against the law right now with our group sizes," he said. "Two, you can see that we put people at risk with large gatherings."

Gathering sizes, both public and private, are limited to five people indoors and outdoors in the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region.