WINNIPEG -- A group of students at a Winnipeg school has found a new way to celebrate Halloween, and they are doing it in a pandemic-safe way.

A Grade 4 class at Cecil Rhodes School is putting together a program called ‘All Treats, No Tricks,’ to ensure that every student at the school gets a full bag of candy this Halloween.

“My objective for them was to realize that change is okay,” said Grade 4 teacher Kyla Burton.

“I can tell they’re upset about the chances that trick-or-treating was not going to happen this year and I wanted them to know instead of accepting change, embrace it.”

The idea for the program came about when cases in Manitoba began to surge, forcing many people to opt-out of the annual door-to-door trick-or-treating.

The week before Thanksgiving, the Grade 4 students put up posters around the school asking for candy donations.

In the end, the students collected more than 9,000 pieces of candy, 650 bags of chips, and 550 other treats, such as Rice Krispies Squares and Wagon Wheels, from parents and school staff.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference on Wednesday that Manitobans need to take the information from what has happened over previous weeks and apply it to Halloween.

"If you're feeling well and feel like going out, if you respect the group size numbers, the physical distancing, wearing a mask, then do so by practicing those fundamentals," he said.

Roussin noted no one should be going to Halloween parties.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.