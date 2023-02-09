Winnipeg students turn aviation museum into classroom for the week

Some Winnipeg students have landed at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada for an immersive learning opportunity.

During the week-long experience, Winnipeg School Division (WSD) Grade 5 and 6 students are enveloped in aviation and aerospace-related learning.

Students are also taught about the province's rich aviation history and future career opportunities in the industry.

"They incorporate everything that they would do in the classroom here at the museum,” explained Sylvia Martin, WSD’s aviation and aerospace programming coordinator.

“They do sketching, they do their artwork, they do math and science related to information with the different types of airplanes. It's a little bit of everything, so the museum is basically their classroom for the entire week."

(Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

Some highlights of the program include hearing from former pilots and flight attendants, and a museum-wide scavenger hunt.

“I really enjoy it because it’s really hands-on,” Grade 6 student Gwendolyn Kushman told CTV News Winnipeg. “It’s really independent. You can learn whatever you feel like.”

This week marked the first time Grade 6 student Kane Walker visited the new museum. The former location on Ferry Road shut its doors in 2018 to develop the brand new facility on Wellington Avenue, which opened in May of 2022.

“I like the star fighter,” he said. “You’re not in your classroom all the time, and you can research what you want. It’s really fun.”

- With files from CTV's Katherine Dow