Winnipeg swimmer to represent Canada at the World Dwarf Games

One year from now, Avery Lindgren will be representing Canada on the world stage.

The Winnipeg swimmer earned a spot at the World Dwarf Games, which will take place in Europe next year.

“I’m going to Germany, which I’d probably never do, and I’ll only be 16 and swimming for Team Canada, which is pretty cool and exciting,” she said.

Lindgren joined the Para Storm swim team before the pandemic brought competition to a halt. Now, she is back in the pool five times a week, and is noticing a steady progression in her performance.

“Just my technique and times, being able to pace myself throughout the pool and hold my technique and stroke count instead of blowing off all of my energy in the first,” she said.

