Winnipeg synagogues received bomb threats: Jewish Federation

Winnipeg synagogues were among the Jewish organizations across the country that received bomb threats Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg Jewish Federation told CTV News it is aware of some threats received in the community. While the federation itself did not receive any threats, it confirmed some synagogues received emailed threats on Wednesday.

In Ontario and Quebec, more than 100 Jewish institutions received an identical email early Monday threatening explosions including at their offices, according to B'nai Brith Canada.

Winnipeg police told CTV News they have received a report of this nature.

The public information office confirmed major crimes and the bomb unit will be following up.

This is a developing story. More to come.