WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has taken a step forward in eliminating the $500 temporary patio fee.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Winnipeg restaurants looking to open a patio this summer might have to pay the fee, which has left some restaurant owners wondering if it was worth opening a patio at all.

Last year, the city waived the fee, and now restaurant owners want this to happen again.

Earlier in March, the city’s finance committee passed a motion to unanimously halt the fee and refund anyone who has paid. Coun. Kevin Klein had also announced a similar motion to forgive the fee.

Now, the executive policy committee unanimously voted for the motion to waive the fee this summer.

Next, it goes to full council for a vote.

“Hopefully it will be fully supported by members of council as well, who I know have obviously been looking for a way to provide some further assistance for those restaurants that we know need it,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

Bowman noted that four restaurants have already paid the temporary patio fee. However, if the motion is approved, they will be issued a refund.

This fee applies to restaurants and tasting rooms taking part in the temporary summer patio program.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Jeff Keele.