Winnipeg taking on major snow-clearing operation after storm

Following Monday’s snowstorm, the City of Winnipeg is carrying out a major snow clearing operation across the city.

The city said the operation is currently in progress, adding that its crews are clearing the streets, sidewalks and active transportation paths.

The city noted the order in which the streets will be cleared is based on the priority system. Priority 1 streets, which include regional streets or major routes and adjacent sidewalks will be cleared first, followed by Priority 2 Streets, which include bus routes, collector streets and adjacent sidewalks, and active transportation paths.

Winnipeg also extended its snow route parking ban hours.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the ban is in place from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. to ensure the snow routes are cleared.

The extended ban will remain in place until the city has completed its snow clearing efforts. Winnipeggers will be notified once it is lifted and the hours shift back to 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.