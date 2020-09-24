WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s taxi industry is dealing with major challenges and drops in service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month at an infrastructure, renewal and public works meeting, cab companies asked the city to provide a 50 per cent rebate to taxi owners on their per-trip fee until the pandemic has subsided.

The companies said that since the start of the pandemic, they’ve seen a 60 to 80 per cent drop in business.

Now, the taxi companies are meeting with Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman to address these challenges.

During the meeting on Sept. 24, the companies will be seeking changes to the industry, so they can better deal with issues they’re facing in providing an essential service during the pandemic.

This is a developing story. More details to come.