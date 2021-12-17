Winnipeg teacher charged following investigation into historical sexual assault allegations

A Winnipeg teacher has been charged following an investigation into allegations of historic sexual exploitation, the Winnipeg Police Service announced on Friday.

Police said in April, officers with the sex crimes unit got involved in an investigation into allegations of historic sexual exploitation involving a teacher from St. Norbert Collegiate.

The allegations concerned events that occurred between 2015 and 2018. Detectives interviewed the victim, who was a 15-year-old student at the school when the incidents allegedly occurred.

Detectives went to Crown prosecutors following the investigation to find out if charges should be laid. Crown prosecutors authorized charges against the teacher.

Chastity Jenna Deah Findlay, 36, was charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual exploitation, one count of luring a person under 18, and one count of luring a person under 16.

The charges against Findlay have not been proven in court.

She was released by way of Crown consent as per the Criminal Code, police said.

In a statement, the Seine River School Division said Findlay was no longer employed by the division.