Winnipeg teacher inspired by calls to action translates book into Cree and Anishinaabe

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg teacher and author has translated her book into Cree and Anishinaabe after finding inspiration in the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action.

“I’ve just been feeling really compelled to really take action and listen to the call of action and find a way that I can join in and be a part of reconciliation,” said Karla Dueck Thiessen.

Dueck Thiessen’s book, ‘It Starts With a Breath,’ began as a class project in 2019 to show what her students were learning about mindful breathing. The book ended up garnering a lot of interest and is now in its fourth edition.

“The reason why the book is so important is that kids really experience a lot of stress and anxiety, and it’s hard for them to process stuff,” she said.

“We teach women how to breathe in labour, we teach athletes how to breathe in sport, but we don’t really teach children how to deal with their emotions and process things in a concrete and intentional way.”

Taking inspiration from the calls to action related to language and education, Dueck Thiessen then teamed up with Indigenous educators Gloria Baker and Lorraine George to translate the book into Cree and Anishinaabe.

“By making this book available to other people, we are bringing awareness to the language and the importance of preserving language,” Dueck Thiessen said.

“Kids have become really disconnected from their roots and their Indigenous ceremonies and language. We want to be a part of helping them reconnect.”

To help get the translated books into the hands of readers, Dueck Thiessen worked with the River East Church’s truth and reconciliation committee to apply for grants and fundraising.

Sandy Loewen, chairperson of the committee, said they raised enough money to print 1,000 copies of the book – 500 in each language.

She noted they have a list of people and places that will receive the books, which includes schools, libraries, agencies, and charities.

“Some of the places we’ll be delivering the book are to the various resource centres in the city, where parents and children come together, or children come after school and they’re with adults, and they’ll be able to read this book together in their own languages,” Loewen said.

Loewen added that these books are a way of showing respect to Indigenous people by demonstrating that not all teaching is done in English.

“This is a good way of showing respect to Indigenous people, who were here first,” she said.

“Respecting their languages, and also helping them to deal with the trauma of the residential school systems and other situations they may have been in.”

Anyone interested in reading ‘It Starts With a Breath’ in English, Anishinaabe, and Cree can do so online.