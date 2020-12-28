WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man hit the virtual skate park for 24 hours straight to raise money for low-income youth.

Matthew Cline, an elementary school teacher, organized a gaming fundraiser where he played Tony Hawk Pro Skater for 24 hours.

“Tony Hawk Pro Skater has been with me since I was a small child,” said Cline. “I remember getting Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 for Christmas when I was 6-years-old and I didn’t put the controller down.”

Donations from the stream were collected to help buy skateboards for kids who may not be able to afford them.

Cline said he was inspired by his own memories of skateboarding in Winnipeg.

“I remember how special it felt getting new gear,” he said. “There are so many kids out there who might not get to experience the same special feeling or might not get to experience the passion of skateboarding.”

Cline raised more than $2,000, enough money to buy about 16 skateboards.

Doing it for just over a month, streaming on Twitch is fairly new to Cline.

“Streaming is a totally new hobby for me,” he said. “For the past four months or so, I’ve been out of work just working on my mental health, and this has really helped me with my mental health and focus on something.”

Donations are still being accepted on Cline’s Twitch channel until March when the new skateboards will be gifted.

-With files from CTV's Michael D'Alimonte