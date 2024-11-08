WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg teacher who faces voyeurism charge now accused of sexually assaulting former student

    Constable Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service speaks to media on Nov. 8, 2024. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg) Constable Dani McKinnon with the Winnipeg Police Service speaks to media on Nov. 8, 2024. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)
    A Winnipeg teacher previously charged with voyeurism and a number of other offences has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a former student.

    Matthew James Mousseau, 37, was charged earlier this month with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He was detained in custody.

    According to police, the investigation started in October, when a woman came forward to police.

    The survivor said between May 2019 and August 2020, when she was a teenager, she attended an afterschool program in the Seven Oaks School Division.

    She alleged the student support worker in the program was an adult male who groomed her into a sexually exploitative relationship.

    Mousseau was previously charged with voyeurism, sexual assault, and child pornography charges in October after multiple videos of children and adults "in various stages of undress" in the family change room at Seven Oaks Pool were found.

    Friday’s charges involved a separate student from the charges in October, according to Cont. Dani McKinnon.

    “The survivor in this matter had listened to a previous media release we issued in October involving this individual and bravely came forward to make this report,” she said.

    Mousseau worked as a teacher in multiple school divisions until May 2024, but is no longer teaching, police said.

    None of the charges against Mousseau have been tested in court.

    -With files from CTV's Danton Unger

