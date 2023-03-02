Winnipeg teen facing charges in connection with October 2022 fatal crash

A 17-year-old Winnipeg boy is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash in St. James that took place in October 2022.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the two-car crash happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 16 at Sargent Avenue and Empress Street.

When emergency crews got to the scene they found an 81-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man in a severely damaged car. Police said the woman, who sustained serious injuries, had to be extracted from the car.

Everyone in the other car, described as dark-coloured Dodge Caravan, ran away after the crash. Police previously said it’s believed this car was speeding before the crash.

The 81-year-old woman, who has been identified as Corazon Manguerra, was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but died from her injuries.

The occupants of the Dodge Caravan were arrested shortly after the crash, but were not charged for the driver-related offences as police had yet to determine who was been driving. One of the occupants, a 19-year-old passenger, was taken to the hospital and required surgery.

On Thursday, police announced that they identified the driver of the suspect vehicle through evidence submitted to the RCMP Forensic Lab for analysis.

Police arrested the suspected driver, a 17-year-old boy from Winnipeg, who faces several charges including dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death.

Investigators are asking the public for help, including dash cam footage of the suspect vehicle. Police are also interested in information about the way the suspect vehicle was being driven before the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.