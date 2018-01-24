The mother of a Winnipeg teenager whose body was disposed of in a garbage can after he was shot and killed nearly two years ago fought tears and emotions as she read a victim impact statement during the killer's sentencing.

Nicholas Bell-Wright, 23, pleaded guilty to second degree murder in November for the February 2016 death of 17-year-old Cooper Nemeth.

Gaylene Nemeth told court her own thoughts have been "haunting and tormenting" since Cooper's death.

"Every night's consumed of nightmares," she said.

Gaylene said when she thinks about her son she sees him as "a beautiful baby" but then starts to think about what happened to Cooper on Feb. 14, 2016.

"Then I look down and there is my beautiful baby with a gun to his face," she said. "Walked to the gallows by someone claiming to be a friend."

"Mr. Bell-Wright gave Cooper a death sentence, my family a life sentence."

In an agreed statement of facts, court previously heard Nemeth and Bell-Wright were recent acquaintances who knew each other through the drug trade.

Bell-Wright said he could help Nemeth set up a drug deal.

Court heard they left a residence together and Nemeth was shot twice in the head while he was sitting in the front seat of Bell-Wright's car.

Gaylene Nemeth told court her son "clearly made some bad decisions" but that he was "at a tender age, experimenting and making mistakes."

"Cooper wasn't a gangster or a big time drug dealer. He was just a kid," she said. "Cooper was a boy. My baby. A 17-year-old excited for life."

"Mr. Bell-Wright killed my son. I don't believe for one minute he feels any remorse for what he's done to Cooper and my family."

Second degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.

Justice Glenn Joyal will decide how long Bell-Wright must wait before applying for parole.

The sentencing hearing continues Wednesday.

READ MORE: Bell-Wright pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Cooper Nemeth killing