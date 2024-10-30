Winnipeg to begin controlled burns on Wednesday

The City of Winnipeg is set to begin its seasonal controlled burn program on Wednesday.

Crews are expected to conduct burns in natural areas until Nov. 14 as long as wind conditions are suitable and appropriate fire guards are in place.

The city noted it uses fire as a tool for the preservation and restoration of the tall grass prairies as a lack of fire allows weeds to invade endangered plant communities.

Winnipeg has been conducting controlled burns since 1986.

More information on the program can be found online. communications.winnipeg.ca