Winnipeg to begin emerald ash borer treatment tomorrow

The City of Winnipeg is set to begin its 2022 emerald ash borer (EAB) treatment program on Monday, with the goal of protecting the city’s trees from the invasive and destructive insect.

Winnipeg’s insect control team will treat ash trees on public property from Monday to Friday between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. – weather permitting. The treatment will take place at a number of locations around the city, and will continue on an ongoing basis until August.

To fight off the beetles, crews will inject Health Canada-approved insecticides directly into the trunk of ash trees.

This year’s program targets the following insect management areas:

5 (Chalmers)

6 (East Elmwood, Munroe East)

9 (Mission Gardens)

10 (Central St. Boniface, Dufresne, North St. Boniface, Tissot)

11 (Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West)

12 (Archwood, Niakwa Park, Windsor Park)

13 (Elm Park, St. George, Varennes)

14 (Norberry, Pulberry)

15 (Niakwa Place, Southdale)

17 (Meadowood)

25 (Point Road)

32 (Earl Grey, Ebby-Wentworth, McMillan)

33 (Lord Roberts, River - Osborne, Riverview)

41 (Armstrong Point, Broadway - Assiniboine, Legislature, South Portage, West Broadway)

42 (Central Park, Portage - Ellice, Spence)

46 (Centennial, Civic Centre, Exchange District, North Point Douglas)

Winnipeg residents can register online for notifications about the EAB treatment program.