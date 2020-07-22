WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will begin its residential adult nuisance mosquito fogging program on Thursday due to a recent rise in the number of insects in the city.

On Wednesday, the city-wide Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) level moved from medium to high, with a trap count of 59.

The city noted in order to commence a mosquito fogging program, there must be a high AFA rate, a city-wide trap count of at least 25 female mosquitoes for two nights in a row, and at least one quadrant in the city needs to report at least 100 adult mosquitos.

All of these conditions have been met in the last 24 hours in Winnipeg.

The city releases daily public service announcements at least eight hours before the planned fogging to identify the areas where it is occurring.

Fogging will continue every day from 9:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. until further notice, but won’t take place if temperatures fall below 13 degrees Celsius or if the wind isn’t conducive to fogging.

Winnipeggers who want their properties excluded from fogging can apply for a 90-metre buffer zone.

In order to register for a buffer zone, residents need to provide identification that ties them to their property, such as a driver’s licence or utility bill.

Buffer zone registration cannot be done in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but can be submitted through a 311 online service request, an email to 311@winnipeg.ca, a fax to 311, or in writing to the insect control branch at 3 Grey Street.

The city also advised property owners to get rid of any standing water on their properties.