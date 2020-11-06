WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will provide an update on its COVID-19 response Friday morning.

Mayor Brian Bowman, along with Jay Shaw, the manager for the city’s emergency operations centre, will speak to reporters at 10:30 a.m. at Winnipeg City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The Winnipeg Metropolitan Region has been under code red restrictions since Nov. 2, which limits gathering sizes to five people.

All city-owned gyms, indoor pools, arenas, recreational facilities, and libraries have closed until further notice, and the city has suspended all of its recreational and leisure programs and services.

This is a developing story. More details to come.