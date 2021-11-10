Winnipeg to help with vaccination confirmation at city arenas

WINNIPEG -

City of Winnipeg staff is going to be stepping up and helping with verifying COVID-19 vaccination status at city arenas.

The city said it put the rule in place in September that permit holders at the 11 city-owned were responsible for checking proof of vaccination for everyone who came to the arenas.

"Over the past number of weeks, the City has been made aware that several permit holders were not confirmed proof of immunization as required; therefore the City will now be stepping in to backfill with additional support," the city said in a news release.

With this information, the city said staff will be helping out starting on Nov. 12. On weekdays, staff will be there from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends they will be available from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The city added specific hours will vary by facility.

"Outside of these hours, permit holders will continue to be responsible for compliance while they are using City-operated facilities. These measures will remain in place until the end of the current ice season, unless there are significant changes in the provincial public health orders."

Michael Jack, the city's CAO, said the city plans to use contract employees for screening at the doors.

"We are anticipating no longer needing to rely upon contract employees by the end of the calendar year," said Jack.

He added that the problems were being mentioned by parents who were at the arenas noticing that the checking of vaccine records were not taking place.

Mayor Brian Bowman thanked the volunteers who have been helping with checking vaccine status and keeping the community safe.

"Those volunteers, I've seen them myself, they're doing great work. I want to just thank them and we're going to need to continue to work collaboratively as a community right now to ensure we are all doing our part. This is an additional measure to fill a gap that we have been alerted to," said Bowman.

The city will also be introducing an Arena Ambassador program and these people will go to arenas with a focus on education and compliance of the health orders. They will also ensure permit holders understand their rental agreements and are following their responsibilities.