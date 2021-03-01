WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is launching a new effort to put an end to racism in the city.

The first-ever Anti-Racism Week in Winnipeg will take place from March 21 to 27, with a number of events throughout the week aimed at discussing ways to eliminate racism in Winnipeg.

The theme of the week is ‘What would Winnipeg look like without racism?’

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said he hopes the theme will shape conversations during the week.

“I hope to see members of our community embrace this week, and continue standing up for what’s right,” he said. “I also hope that this week empowers people to learn ways to speak out, and to help us as a community to eliminate racism when we see injustice occurring.”

The event is one part of the anti-racism initiatives report, which was supported and approved by city council in July 2020.

This is a developing story. More details to come.