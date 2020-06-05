WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will provide an update on COVID-19 measures Friday morning.

Mayor Brian Bowman is set to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. at Winnipeg City Hall. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Joining Bowman at the conference is Jay Shaw, manager of the city’s emergency operations centre.

Starting on Monday, the city will reopen three libraries to allow residents to pick up items placed on hold. If things go well, the city could resume additional library services in July.

The city has also reopened 18 of its 21 splash pads in the city that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though residents are advised they are using the pads at their own risk.

On Tuesday, Bowman announced the last day of the community ambassador program will be Saturday. The program saw staff members from the community services department walk around to give information on public health orders in city parks.

The city said bylaw enforcement officers will still be available to enforce orders in city parks.

To date, there have been 298 cases of COVID-19 reported in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV's Devon McKendrick and Danton Unger.