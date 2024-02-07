WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg to release 2024 budget on Wednesday

    Winnipeg City Hall
    Share

    The City of Winnipeg is expected to release its 2024 budget on Wednesday afternoon.

    This will come after the city’s executive council tables the preliminary 2024-2027 Multi-Year Budget at a special meeting on Wednesday. Details of the budget will be released to the public around 2 p.m.

    The general public will then have a 23-day period to review the preliminary budget. The city will be holding public meetings to hear delegations on a number of dates throughout March. The full list of public meetings can be found online.

    The final budget will be put before council on March 20.

    The City of Winnipeg previously said it is facing financial pressures, including inflation, labour costs, the pandemic aftermath and a commitment to reasonable taxation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News