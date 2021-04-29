WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning Manitobans about several possible exposures to COVID-19 ranging from flights into Winnipeg to a furniture store.

Three flights into Winnipeg are being flagged. The first two are both Air Canada flights from Toronto. Both are AC265, the first on April 21 affecting rows 27 to 33 and the second on April 24 in rows 26 to 32.

The third was a WestJet flight from Calgary the originated in Edmonton. The flight from Edmonton to Calgary was WS238 on April 21 and rows 16 to 22 were affected. The flight from Calgary to Winnipeg was WS406 on the same day and the affected rows are 5 to 11.

All people entering the province are required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Several transit routes were also impacted in Winnipeg, including:

· Route 44 and 55-on April 23, a case took route 55 from Agassiz Drive to Pioneer Avenue and transferred to route 44 at Pioneer Avenue to McDermot and Rorie. This happened between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Then between 5:05 and 5:35 p.m. the case took route 44 from McDermot and Rorie and transferred onto route 55 at Pioneer Avenue to Agassiz Drive.

· Route 47 — On both April 22 and 23, a case took the bus from Regent and Plessis to Main Street and Pioneer between 3:09 and 3:34 p.m.

· Blueline Downtown to St. Norbert—Another case took the bus every day between April 20 to 23 starting from Pembina Highway and Killarney to Graham Avenue and Vaughn Street. This happened between 6:15 and 6:46 a.m. Then on the same days between 3:40 and 4:10 p.m. the cases took the route from Graham Avenue and Vaughn Street and then between 4:10 and 4:50 p.m. they went to Pembina Highway and Dalhousie.

· Route 691 and Blueline — On April 20, 21, and 23 a case took route 691 from Scurfield at Moncrief to Eastbound Chevrier at Hervo Street between 8:04 and 8:25 a.m. Then between 8:30 and 8:41 a.m. the case switched onto the Blueline St. Norbert route from Southbound Southwest Transitway at Chevrier Station to Pembina and Kirkbridge. Between 5:12 and 5:27 p.m. the case took the Blueline downtown from Pembina and Killarney to Northbound Southwest Transitway at Seel Station. They then transferred to route 691 at Northbound Seel Station to Scurfield and Moncrief.

The last exposure incident happened at The Brick, located at 1250 St. James St. It happened on April 13, 14, 17 and 19 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day.

If anyone was at any of these locations during the dates or times, they are told to self-monitor for symptoms and symptoms develop they are told to self-isolate and seek testing.