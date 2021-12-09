Winnipeg Transit has a new emergency signal system to keep the public and drivers safe

All Winnipeg Transit buses will have a new emergency signal system beginning next week.

Officials with the City of Winnipeg announced the new system on Thursday, saying it will allow bus drivers to alert the Transit Control Centre that emergency responders are needed, while also alerting members of the public outside the bus. This works by the driver activating the emergency signal, bus signs on the outside of the bus will say “Emergency Call 911” and “Do Not Board Bus.”

Anyone who sees one of these signs is asked to call 911 and stay off the bus.

“The safety and security of passengers who rely on Winnipeg Transit is our top priority, as is the safety of our operators and all of our employees,” said Greg Ewankiw, director of Winnipeg Transit, at a news conference on Thursday.

He added that this emergency system provides another layer of protection for operators and passengers by ensuring help arrives as quickly as possible.

The new system will be fully operational on every Winnipeg Transit bus beginning on Dec. 15.

Coun. Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works, said the new system is an efficient way to improve safety.

“It’s excellent to see technology enabling these types of initiatives that can so easily better the safety of our passengers and our drivers,” he said.

Allard added that no matter what the city does to improve safety on buses, it still needs to address the sources of crime and violence.

“We need to go back to basics, which is providing affordable housing, education and providing people with the addictions support that they need,” he said.

The emergency signal system was developed in consultation with the Transit Advisory Committee.

Winnipeg Transit invested $9,100 on technology development and installation of the new system.

The city notes that Winnipeg Transit bus drivers are trained to use the signal in an event where emergency responders are needed.