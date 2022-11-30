Winnipeg Transit Plus experiencing long call wait times

Those looking to book a ride with Winnipeg Transit Plus should give themselves extra time to contact the city service.

Transit Plus, which provides door-to-door transportation for those with physical disabilities, is currently seeing higher-than-normal wait times for its contact centre.

Due to staffing shortages and increased absenteeism, call wait times are lasting more than two hours. According to the City of Winnipeg website, Transit Plus currently has five vacancies for customer service representatives out of a total staff compliment of 22.

A spokesperson for Transit Plus informed CTV News Winnipeg that it has been advising customers of the situation for the past six weeks.

The city service is working to fill staff vacancies and encourages customers to use the self-serve options available on the automated line at 204-986-5711.

The spokesperson noted Transit Plus is taking steps to reduce the workload of its customer service representatives so they can be available to book trips. The service has also reinstated subscription bookings for those who need the same trips from week to week.

Customers who have not signed up for automatic trip notifications are encouraged to do so.

Updated information about the wait times can be found online.