WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Transit will be instituting an enhanced cleaning program immediately, after four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg Transit told CTV News that new equipment is being acquired to help sanitize buses and staff members are being trained to start carrying out additional cleaning procedures.

So far in Manitoba, there has been one laboratory-confirmed case, and three presumptive cases of COVID-19. All the people infected with the virus live in Winnipeg.

Transit said staff will be sanitizing high-touch points on bus interiors using a disinfectant it already has an existing supply of. These additional measures will begin on Saturday.

Zach Fleisher, the director of communications for the Amalgamated Transit Union 1505 told CTV News the union had been calling for extra measures.

He said the union requested that transit use the same disinfectant being used within the Toronto Transit system, as well as making hand sanitizer available for all of its members.

Fleisher said the union also wanted drivers to have the ability to wear a mask.

He said the city has agreed to the disinfectant, but at this point it is unclear whether the masks and hand sanitizer precautions will be put in place.

Transit said it will also be using its service to share public health messages, and is in the process of installing interior ads informing the riders of proper handwashing procedures.

Approximately 170,000 passengers use Winnipeg Transit each day.

-With files from CTV's Jeff Keele