Winnipeg transit union gives back with first fill-a-bus event

‘Tis the season of giving, and the union representing Winnipeg transit workers found a way to take part and spread holiday cheer throughout the city.

On Saturday, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1505 held its first fill-a-bus event, collecting donations such as non-perishable food items and new toys for families in need.

The union partnered with the Manitoba Transit Heritage Society to use its iconic orange vintage buses for the event, which took place outside the Four Crowns Restaurant & Bar. All the items were donated to the Christmas Cheer Board.

“It’s time to give back to the community that we serve,” said ATU Local 1505 president Chris Scott.

“The need is higher than ever for people needing joy around the holidays,” said Tracy Dumka, the program coordinator at the Christmas Cheer Board.

Dumka said the Christmas Cheer Board has seen an influx of volunteers this year and is looking forward to giving families a holiday to remember.

For Four Crowns owner Ravi Ramverran, offering the parking lot to the union and the Cheer Board was a no-brainer.

“If we can promote this kind of business behaviour throughout the city, our charities are going to benefit in a huge way,” Ramverran said.

Anyone looking to donate to the Christmas Cheer Board can visit the organization’s website.