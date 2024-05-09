Winnipeg trial hears victims' clothing, jewelry found in serial killer's apartment

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg trial has heard the belongings of two slain women were found in the apartment of an admitted serial killer.

A police officer who searched the home of Jeremy Skibicki has testified clothing and jewelry belonging to Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were discovered in the man's suite.

Skibicki is charged with first-degree murder in the slayings of four Indigenous women in 2022.

He has admitted to the killings, but his lawyers are arguing that he's not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

The Crown says the killings were racially-motivated and that Skibicki preyed on the vulnerable women at homeless shelters.

Court has also heard DNA evidence belonging to Harris, Myran and a third victim, Rebecca Contois, was found in the apartment.

The fourth victim is an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.

The Hope for Wellness Hotline for Indigenous people, with support in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut, is also available 24/7 in Canada at 1-855-242-3310.