Any Winnipeggers with plans to spend Monday evening outdoors might want to make a backup plan.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the city of Winnipeg, which means weather conditions support the development of storms that could cause wind, hail and torrential rain.

Thunderstorms are also in the forecast for the rest of southern Manitoba, and social media users have shared videos of loud thunder in communities like Niverville.

Environment Canada notes on its website some of the storms will be “severe” and will last into the evening and, in some cases, past midnight.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted they are in Ste. Agathe because a pole was hit by lightning.

#mboutage Staff are on site in Ste. Agathe after one of our poles was hit by lightning. 115 customers are affected. Estimated time of restoration is 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/aqXkLnTmQW — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) July 8, 2019

Manitobans are reminded to stay inside if there is a storm because severe thunderstorms can cause tornadoes; heavy rain can lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads; and lightning kills and hurts Canadians every year.