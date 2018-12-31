New Year’s revellers heading outside will want to buddle up tonight.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

The Forks has indoor and outdoor activities for people to celebrate the end of 2018 and the beginning of 2019. Most start at 4 p.m.

There is a mini fireworks show at 8 p.m., to be followed by the main show at midnight.

“I think the big key is to dress appropriately, wrap up everything that’s exposed and then head inside when you feel cold and warm up before heading back outside and doing some of those activities again,” said Chelsea Thomson with The Forks.

Thomson said the cold could affect some of the timelines of activities and horse drawn rides may be impacted depending on how what the horses can handle.

COLD AND FIREWORKS

Archangel Fireworks told CTV News crews are out setting up the fireworks and they have experience putting on shows in similarly cold conditions.

The company said the cold tends to make the fireworks more beautiful, but it can create problems with the electronics used to make the display.

HEATED BUS SHELTERS

The City of Winnipeg and Manitoba Public Insurance are teaming up to ensure everyone has a safe and free ride home.

All regular and Winnipeg Transit Plus (Handi-Transit) buses will be free after 7 p.m.

Additional buses are being brought in to help accommodate New Year's celebrations.

The last bus leaves downtown at 1:30 a.m.

The city says there are currently four shelters with heating systems that are not operational.

The parts for repair are on order and they should be up and running early in 2019.

There are 119 heated shelters in total.

“Winnipeg Transit’s heated shelters are designed to provide our passengers with a more comfortable place to sit with heaters that are mounted under the benches. While the heaters aren’t powerful enough to fully heat the shelters like a home furnace would, they aim to take the edge off the cold for our passengers. The heaters also serve to prevent the glass panels from frosting over, enabling operators to see passengers waiting inside,” a city spokesperson said.