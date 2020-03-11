WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s universities and colleges are taking precautionary steps as concern over COVID-19 continues to grow, though there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in Manitoba.

UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA

The University of Manitoba issued a statement on Tuesday, saying that it’s closely monitoring the COVID-19 threat.

It said the university’s health experts, risk management professionals and administrative leaders are paying attention to the outbreak in order to make any decisions about the school’s practices and activities.

The U of M urges people to stay home if they are sick and follow the advice from Manitoba Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada, which can be found on the university’s website.

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG

The University of Winnipeg said the health and safety of its students, staff and visitors is a top priority, and that everyone can “confidently” continue to come to campus.

In a statement, the university said it’s actively addressing the issue and will continue to provide any updates on its main website.

The school has a professional staff who have developed plans to maintain the campus and keep everyone safe, and it’s following advice from the Public Health Agency of Canada and Manitoba Public Health.

The U of W has created sanitization stations on campus and extra sanitation wipes are being distributed.

RED RIVER COLLEGE

Red River College said it’s also monitoring the outbreak by staying in contact with Manitoba Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

On Monday, March 16, the school will activate its incident management team to coordinate the college’s response.

“While the risk to Canada/Manitoba and Red River College continues to remain low, the College is taking this early step to ensure that we are well-prepared to support you, along with our staff and students as the world continues to respond to the outbreak,” the school said in statement.

The school’s facilities and campus services is maintaining cleaning and sanitizing measures on the campuses. Additional products and disinfectants have also been added to the inventories.

“At this time, our activities related to COVID-19 are focused purely on prevention,” RRC said.

“We do not anticipate any disruptions to College operations.”

BRANDON UNIVERSITY

Brandon University said it has activated its critical incident team, which brings together people from different parts of campus to share information, coordinate a response, and plan for the future.

The school has also created a website to share information, will be distributing more sanitizer stations around campus and is diligently cleaning.

“At this time, we do not think we will need to cancel any classes or close the University,” the school said in a statement.

“We are currently planning for exams and Convocation to proceed as normal but are also exploring ways to reduce risk. This might include limiting the size of exams, reducing attendance at Convocation, and postponing or cancelling some events.

Brandon University encourages anyone who isn’t feeling well to stay home and to be prepared to consider alternate methods of work. The school is also no longer approving university-related travel to high-risk zones.