Winnipeg unveils official 150th anniversary logo, brimming with symbolism

Winnipeg is marking 150 years as a city in 2024, and it now has an official logo to commemorate the sesquicentennial celebrations.

“What we wanted was an image that is truly iconic for this unique moment of reflection and celebration,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham at the official unveiling Monday.

“We wanted an image that points to the experiences of Winnipeggers themselves, one to honour Winnipeg’s indigenous roots, our natural beauty, rich diversity, and our shared bright future together.”

The image was designed by local artist Jordan Stranger, of Totem Doodem, and is steeped in symbolism, including references to Indigenous culture.

It features an overlay of the city’s footprint atop the outline of a turtle shell, representing Turtle Island.

There are also references to the seasons – a bright sun and gusting snowflakes – local crops, the city’s two rivers, and footprints, representing the path of reconciliation.

Emblazoned across the middle of the graphic and curling upwards are the words “Winnipeg 150.”

“It’s with this artwork that I hope to make this point in time in recognition of those who came before us, and in honour of the path ahead,” Stranger said.

“May we all find peace, respect, and love, and discover what the city means to each of us.”

The mayor says the graphic will likely appear first on banners at City Hall before popping up at other locations and events throughout the year.

The city says it’s also working with The Forks Trading Company on a line of Winnipeg 150 merchandise.

Winnipeg will officially mark 150 years on Friday, January 19, which is the anniversary of the first council meeting.

The city is promising a variety of other events and celebrations throughout the year.