WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man, who is a Second World War veteran is leaving his mark in Transcona.

Henry Golis, 93, has lived his entire life in the Transcona area and now a stretch of road will be named after him.

Regent Avenue West between Winona Street and Madeline Street will be known as Henry Golis Way for the next five years.

"This is a great honour having a street named after me," said Golis.

Golis added, so much of his life has happened on this street including having all of his kids born in that area.

"My whole life has been in Transcona," said Golis. "It's going to be 94 years in two weeks time, on January 14."

Golis joined the air force, but never made it overseas during World War 2, as he was involved in a plane crash during a training exercise in which four people on the plane died.

He spent time in the hospital with a broken leg and burns on his face and neck. Shortly after the crash, the war was over and Golis was discharged from the army.

Councillor Shawn Nason, who is the veteran and military liaison for the mayor and city council, suggested the name change for this street.

Nason used to be a neighbour of Golis and he said it is important to recognize and honour local veterans like Golis.